Cara: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) on Monday reported a loss of $26.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $6.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.14. A year ago, they were trading at $8.40.

