Oneok: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.05 billion.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of $2.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $4.52 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OKE