Western Union: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $151.8 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $998.7 million.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.65 per share.

