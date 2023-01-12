Washington Federal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) on Thursday reported net income of $79.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Seattle-based bank said it had earnings of $1.16 per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $247.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $196.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

_____

