Wabash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) _ Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Thursday reported earnings of $41.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $657.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.3 million, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.5 billion.

Wabash expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

