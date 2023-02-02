AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Wabash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    February 2, 2023 GMT

    LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) _ Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Thursday reported earnings of $41.5 million in its fourth quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

    The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $657.4 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $112.3 million, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.5 billion.

    Wabash expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNC

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.