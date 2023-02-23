Carvana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $806 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $7.61 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.30 per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.59 billion, or $15.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVNA