May 11, 2023 GMT
Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million in its first quarter.
The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIST