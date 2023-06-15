Aurora Mobile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The provider of mobile data services posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period.

