C&F: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.3 million.

The Toano, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $2.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.30 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.2 million, or $8.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $121.9 million.

C&F shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

