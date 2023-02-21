Diamondback: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.29 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.20 per share.

The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FANG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FANG