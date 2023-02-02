Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) _ Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $572.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.64 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Air Products and Chemicals expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.58 to $2.70. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.77.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.20 to $11.50 per share.

Air Products and Chemicals shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 7%. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

