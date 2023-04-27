Hub Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $61.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.88.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $7 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.6 billion to $4.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBG