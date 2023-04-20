Nucor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.14 billion in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $4.45 per share.

The steel company posted revenue of $8.71 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUE