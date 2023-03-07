Village Super Market: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $563.9 million in the period.

