May 4, 2023 GMT
Cantaloupe: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.
The electronic payment and wireless networking company posted revenue of $60.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.3 million.
Cantaloupe expects full-year revenue in the range of $240 million to $250 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTLP