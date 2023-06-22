Accenture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.01 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $3.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $16.56 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $15.75 billion to $16.35 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $16.22 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.52 to $11.63 per share.

Accenture shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 14%. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACN