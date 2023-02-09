Patrick Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported profit of $40.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $951.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $328.2 million, or $13.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.88 billion.

