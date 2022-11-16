Nvidia: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $680 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $5.93 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

