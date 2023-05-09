Exact Sciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.2 million in its first quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $602.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542.5 million.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion.

