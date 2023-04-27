PennyMac Mortgage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $60.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $90.4 million in the period.

