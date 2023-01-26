Intel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $664 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The world’s largest chipmaker posted revenue of $14.04 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Intel expects its per-share loss to be 15 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $16.49 billion.

