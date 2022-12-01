ReneSola: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.6 million.

ReneSola expects full-year revenue in the range of $85 million to $90 million.

