Synopsys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $153.5 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $984.6 million, or $6.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Synopsys expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.48 to $2.53. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.73.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.23 billion.

Synopsys expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.28 to $10.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion.

