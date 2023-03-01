Splunk: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $268.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $277.9 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Splunk said it expects revenue in the range of $710 million to $725 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $836.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.85 billion to $3.9 billion.

