Alibaba: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) _ Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.89 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $29.12 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.07 billion.

Alibaba shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 54% in the last 12 months.

