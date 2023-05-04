PC Connection: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Thursday reported profit of $14.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $727.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNXN