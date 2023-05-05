International Seaways: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $172.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $3.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The company posted revenue of $287.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.3 million.

