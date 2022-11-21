Zoom Video: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $48.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in January, Zoom Video expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 78 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.11 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zoom Video expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.91 to $3.94 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZM