SpringWorks Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.19.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.21 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $277.4 million, or $5.21 per share.

