Bowman Consulting: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $403,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.2 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $261.7 million.

Bowman Consulting shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.25, a rise of 86% in the last 12 months.

