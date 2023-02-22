OneSpaWorld: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $168.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.2 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $546.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $175 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $660 million to $680 million.

