FirstService: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $16.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSV