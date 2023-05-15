AP NEWS
    Greenlane: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 15, 2023 GMT

    BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Monday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents.

    The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories posted revenue of $24 million in the period.

