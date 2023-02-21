EnPro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $127 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $6.11. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.47 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $271.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $205.1 million, or $9.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

EnPro expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $7.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NPO