Trean Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYZATA, Minn. (AP) — Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) on Thursday reported a loss of $91.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wayzata, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.78 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $89.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $66 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $303 million.

