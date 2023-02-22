Gran Tierra Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $33.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $162.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $139 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $711.4 million.

