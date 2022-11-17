Globant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $36 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $458.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.3 million.

Globant expects full-year earnings to be $5.06 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.78 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLOB