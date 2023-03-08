BGSF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.7 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.4 million, or $2.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $298.4 million.

BGSF shares have dropped nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.95, a rise of 2% in the last 12 months.

