Simmons First National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) _ Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $83.3 million.

The bank, based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $309.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $237.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $256.4 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $887.4 million.

