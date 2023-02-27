Harsco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — Harsco Corp. (HSC) on Monday reported a loss of $36.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The industrial services company posted revenue of $468.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $180.1 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

