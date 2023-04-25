NexTier Oilfield Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) on Tuesday reported net income of $254 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $935.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $926.4 million.

