Robert Half: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $122 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of $1.14.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

