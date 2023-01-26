Webster Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $244.8 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based bank said it had earnings of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The holding company for Webster Bank posted revenue of $845.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $704.6 million, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $702 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $644.3 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.48 billion.

