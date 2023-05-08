May 8, 2023 GMT
Sunesis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) — CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) on Monday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cardiff, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIRX