Sunesis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) — CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) on Monday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cardiff, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

