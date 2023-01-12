Bank of South Carolina: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.8 million.

The bank, based in Charleston, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

For the year, the company said profit was nearly unchanged at $6.7 million. Annual earnings per share dropped to $1.18 from $1.19.

Bank of South Carolina shares have stayed flat since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKSC