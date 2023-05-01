Republic First: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) on Monday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $53.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.3 million, missing Street forecasts.

