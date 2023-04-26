Westwood Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Wednesday reported net income of $714,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $22.7 million in the period.

