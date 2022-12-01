Kroger: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $398 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $34.2 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share.

