Tiptree: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported profit of $871,000 in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 39 cents per share.

The insurance and specialty finance company posted revenue of $369.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.3 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIPT