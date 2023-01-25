Plexus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) _ Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $42.2 million.

The Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Plexus said it expects revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion.

